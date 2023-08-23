I was hoping some, or all, of the far left and right rhetoric would cool down or swallow itself. I earnestly wish people would take some simple advice and chill out on politics.
There will be no civil war or revolution. The vast majority of American citizens are too busy simply trying to get along and provide safety, security and opportunities for decent living for their families and themselves. The same vast majority of citizens will not stand for something as stupid and illogical as any kind war or vast violence in the streets.
Let's get something straight right now. The vast majority of citizens are well armed. They are quiet and want it left that way. We are a patient and confident people, who will put up with quite a bit. If a bunch of Yonkers attempt to cause mass violence as so often occurs in other countries the law will settle it.
We live in a country where everyone is equal before the law. When individuals get the grease from the squeak of the wheel there is provision for that. Our laws will balance things out. If there is a threat to domestic tranquility, laws will take care of those that push too hard. We are a patient people, but push comes to shove. law breakers get their day in court.
Talk is cheap. The trash about civil war is far from reality. Ever been shot at or seen a person that has be hit by a bullet? Ugly stuff!
How about we do not pay attention to the far left and right and work as one people to make things better and insure decent leadership at all levels of our government. You vote, so fix this country. Run the rascals off!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.