In regards to David Grants' letter to the editor of May 14 saying that the tax rate during President Eisenhower's term was 60%, that is true and it was as high as 90%, but what was left out was the fact in that place and time we enjoyed several tax right-offs and no one ever paid the 60% or 90%. For example, just a ordinary worker driving back and forth to work was able to deduct mileage, work gloves, all sorts of things.
Second term of President Eisenhower's term the economy was slow, and when President Kennedy took office he lowered taxes across the board and the economy rebounded. Two other Presidents used the exact same formula for the economy and it worked exactly the same way (for) President Reagan and President Trump, and all three simplified the tax code.
President Kennedy and President Reagan both supported the filibuster to make sure party rule as we have it now wouldn't go unchecked. At no time should there ever be one party rules with no safeguard. It never works out for the people.
President Trump wanted to do away with the filibuster and Mitch McConnell defended it for that reason: checks and balances.
Pat Fitzgerald
Oakland
(1) comment
Reagan and Trump gave massive tax breaks to the super-wealthy, using the debunked theory of trickle-down economics. Even the guru of trickle down, Ronald Reagan's economic advisor David Stockman, later disavowed the idea.
Reagan left us with a record deficit. Trump did no better. To be fair, his last 9 months in office were complicated by covid, but his proudest accomplishment was giving the richest of the rich tax cuts. Trickle down economics do not work. The income disparity between regular workers and the most affluent is now at it's highest level. That is not an improvement. It's not improvement to have low unemployment when fully employed workers don't earn enough to pay the rent, when they don't have pension plans or good health coverage, or when employers work them only 32 hours a week or call them consultants so no benefits have to be paid at all. Things have not gotten better for most workers.
