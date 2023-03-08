I received my formal education in the 1950s and early 1960s. My concept of history was shaped by the paternalistic lessons of that period: classes focused on white men’s achievements and trivialized, or avoided altogether, discussion of our country’s imperfections. We learned very little about Native American history, nothing about Jim Crow laws and lynching (about reconstruction all that we were taught was that it involved scalawags and carpetbaggers.) We learned about great men, all of whom were white, nothing about women.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.