I received my formal education in the 1950s and early 1960s. My concept of history was shaped by the paternalistic lessons of that period: classes focused on white men’s achievements and trivialized, or avoided altogether, discussion of our country’s imperfections. We learned very little about Native American history, nothing about Jim Crow laws and lynching (about reconstruction all that we were taught was that it involved scalawags and carpetbaggers.) We learned about great men, all of whom were white, nothing about women.
As an adult I have managed to re-learn American history such that my knowledge now includes many of those things that were ignored when I was a youngster. And I learn more every day.
My new knowledge about the past involves not only American history. For example, do you, like I did, think that British colonialism (actually European colonialism) was a benevolent force that brought law and order to "uncivilized" countries? Think again: the British empire was (and some would argue continues to be) one of the most racist empires on the planet. In the name of law and order the British consistently attacked indigenous people in India, Kenya, the Middle East, Malaysia, to name a few. The abuses against native people by other European nations—Spain, Belgium, etc.--are well known.
In the end, has this new (some would say "woke") understanding of American and World history caused me to feel as though my white identity is threatened? No, and on the contrary, I am angry that I was lied to as a youngster, and I welcome wholeheartedly a more complete understanding of the distinctive peoples of the world in which we all live.
