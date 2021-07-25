Governor Brown officially turned control of coronavirus restrictions over to County Commissioners and their respective Health Departments on June 30, 2021. Douglas County had 84 coronavirus deaths at that time. At least 4 more county deaths have occurred since June 30.
Douglas County Commissioners have gotten exactly what they asked for. For 18 months, the Commissioners had ridiculed Governor imposed restrictions placed on our county, loudly proclaiming they knew better ways to control COVID-19 in Douglas County without even once saying what they would do differently. The Commissioners sent numerous critical letters to the Governor asking for control to be turned over to them. They now have exactly what they asked for: unilateral control of coronavirus restrictions in Douglas County.
You are probably happy if you are a business owner, knowing our Commissioners will devote most of their energy to protecting your business. You may be more concerned if you have a family, especially if your family is unvaccinated during this recent COVID resurgence. Considering our Commissioners actions opposed to past COVID restrictions and failure to encourage people to wear masks and get vaccinated, I can only wonder how many Douglas County residents have to die from the recent COVID surge before Commissioners decide to change their anti-Governor political stance and actually implement restrictions that make sense and save people’s lives. You know, those secret restrictions the Commissioners claimed they had all along that were more effective than the Governor’s.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
