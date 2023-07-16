“Wellspring Bible Fellowship” is a misnomer. It is not a church or bible fellowship. It is a hate group with no place in Roseburg or any other self-respecting town.
This business, yes business, per member Cheryl Eeds. Real churches get exemptions from property taxes. Businesses do not. WBF does not conduct itself like a church. WBF is not deserving of a tax break. Churches are not filled with hate. Wellspring is full of hate for anyone who is different than the members. They do not proselytize. Instead, Mason Goodnight (WBF Outreach Minister) and other members use a bullhorn to spread hate, pain and call people derogatory names. Real Christians follow the Bible instead of using it as a cudgel to beat people into submission. Go away and leave Roseburg in peace. It is not your job to judge, condemn, and harm people with your hurtful words and attitude.
The Bible states in Romans 15:7 “Accept each other just as Christ has accepted you.” WBF, give it a try since you profess to believe in the bible. You are filled with hate instead of love and acceptance the Bible promotes.
WBF! What a representation of religion! WBF’s out-of-control behavior is getting worse. For two years at Pride, Wellspring has either been cited for law breaking or had members removed by security because they were out of control. Unacceptable! If you call yourself a Christian, act like one. If you are unable to behave in a civil manner, and act like a domestic terrorist, get out of town. You are not welcome.
I ask the good citizens of Roseburg to stop tolerating this hateful behavior towards the community and especially vulnerable youth. Roseburg. Stand up and be heard as the good citizens you are and help get rid of the trash.
(5) comments
It is Christians such as those of Wellspring Church that prompted Mahatma Gandhi to make his famous statement, " “I like your Christ, but I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”
What is Extremely Unacceptable Russell is the Vulgarities and Indecent Exposure exhibited by the participants in the Pride Parades!
Did you attend the Pride parade? It’s the tamest Pride parade I’ve ever seen. Vulgar and indecent was on full display with the presence of Wellspring members. Everyone was there to celebrate, except Wellspring. They were there to insult. Wellspring is a representation of pathetic pseudo-Christian intolerance, judgement and bigotry. It’s Roseburg’s own little twisted version of Westboro Baptist.
What's Extremely Unacceptable is Vulgarities and the Indecent Exposure exhibited by the participants in the Demonic Pride Parades!
Why were you there?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.