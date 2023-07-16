“Wellspring Bible Fellowship” is a misnomer. It is not a church or bible fellowship. It is a hate group with no place in Roseburg or any other self-respecting town.

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

It is Christians such as those of Wellspring Church that prompted Mahatma Gandhi to make his famous statement, " “I like your Christ, but I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”

Concerned Property Owner
Concerned Property Owner

What is Extremely Unacceptable Russell is the Vulgarities and Indecent Exposure exhibited by the participants in the Pride Parades!

D Steel
D Steel

Did you attend the Pride parade? It’s the tamest Pride parade I’ve ever seen. Vulgar and indecent was on full display with the presence of Wellspring members. Everyone was there to celebrate, except Wellspring. They were there to insult. Wellspring is a representation of pathetic pseudo-Christian intolerance, judgement and bigotry. It’s Roseburg’s own little twisted version of Westboro Baptist.

Concerned Property Owner
Concerned Property Owner

What's Extremely Unacceptable is Vulgarities and the Indecent Exposure exhibited by the participants in the Demonic Pride Parades!

Oregon1943
Oregon1943

Why were you there?

