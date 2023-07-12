Mom, dad, I am straight. They gasp. Son, you’ll be a pariah. What will the church say? Our neighbors? They cast their son out to the streets. Bullies taunt, harass.
The kid goes into the closet, depressed, hidden by fear of heterophobia. He needs conversion, God, medication. Imagine this. This is what you do to us. LGBT is not shocking. Pride month angered the few, a month, disgrace at the VA, parading perversion, they said.
Wellspring Church decided a great time to “unapologetically preach the word of God and actively brings the gospel of Jesus Christ into the public square.” They showed up like the invasion of parasitic and unwelcome guests. The Supreme Court just sided with you all. The police did not block your entrance, so you pushed your way “unapologetically.” Loud versions of tall tales of gay groomers and pedophilia were loud and disgusting. I am Christian, I told a young disciple. He said, “I could not be Christian if I were gay.”
He had to be removed by security in the safe zone. Bullying works for Wellspring like locusts coming to a 4th of July barbecue. LGBT people are no different than straight people. We have had to endure your ignorance; No, being gay is not a choice. It just is.
Wellspring can be invited to your next celebration event. They have great picket signs, a foul mouth speaker and a group of belligerent “saints faithfully act like ambassadors of Christ.” But stop your dramatization or acts of gross demonstration at these public events. No, you are not invited. That is what the Supreme Court now says. God loves men, women, straight, gay, Black or white. So what part of humanity do you fight in the name of Jesus? Not my God.
(2) comments
I’m curious how Wellsprung would react if a bunch of people would barge into their celebrations with a few disgusting signs, someone ranting with into a megaphone, basically just being jerks?
With the way the majority of this town seems to think they're macho and intimidating with their guns, especially people who leans towards Trump with the mind set that anyone thats different or thinks different than you is a bad thing, they'd probably shoot them. Sorry if that sounds harsh but from what I've observed first hand how people act and behave here the last few years and social media comments from locals, I'm truly surprised I don't see more of it. You can already factually see that just in this county the last five years or so theres been a severe increase in gun violence and murders where the person was killed by being shot.
