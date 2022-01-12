This is a multiple part letter concerning America's endless political crises. Illegal immigrants who got into the U.S. should never have voting rights because they broke the law getting here in the first place. America doesn't owe law breaking migrants anything. The communist-loving Democrats are using any tactic in the "communist manifesto" to destroy America. Namely allowing millions of illegals into America, giving them amnesty. Then they're able to vote. Then Democrats will be the controlling party so they'll be able to pass any law they want. Thus ending freedom to choose what "we the people" want. The "communist manifesto" represents a misguided philosophy which teaches citizens to give up their rights for the sake of the "common good," but always ends in a police state. This is called preventive justice. Control is the key concept. Like heavy progressive income taxes, confiscation of property, government control of communications and transportation, government control of education, control of labor, regional planning, and ownership of factories and agriculture. Democrats have a good start with much of this with the lying Joe Biden and his goon squad Gestapo in Congress who say they want to "fundamentally change America." We are not perfect, but the best hope on earth. We have a constitution that spells out exactly how to change it, either by amendment or repealment. There are many illegal so-called laws on the books in America that would not pass Constitutional muster. I was told this by a lawyer 40 years ago and I believe it. We are not bound to obey laws contrary to the Constitution. This includes judges, lawyers and police officers. But litigation costs money so we have to elect representatives who know the Constitution and not make law on emotions. Like gun control.
(1) comment
What makes you think that, "We the people" means you and your friends with everyone else excluded?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.