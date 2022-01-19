This is the status quo. First there's a fire. The Forest Service prepares a sale to protect the environment and salvage the wood. Extreme, greedy or ignorant, environmentalists stall the sale. The wood becomes worthless. The Forest Service then withdraws its proposal. The environmentalists then sue the government for costs and the tax payer foots the bill. These aren't environmentalists. They are businessmen earning a living off of tax payers. Even Richard Chasm admits payments to environmental groups.
Mr. Chasm talks about compromise, but the environmentalists objected to Archie Creek Salvage, supposedly over concerns about spotted owls and coho. The removal of snags adjacent to roads as proposed by the Umpqua forest would have left areas untouched by salvage, which would provide diversity for snag dependent species. Removing snags along roads would make containment of future fires more certain, thus protecting air, water, soils, private property, the public and future fire fighters. Oh, and those owls and coho they supposedly care about. A compromise lost. The environment lost.
I would hope Mr. Chasm scrutinizes environmental groups as he has me, because I believe in accountability. People who don't mow their grass can be held accountable for costs of fires on their property. The power company may be held accountable for the wind blowing their power lines down. I suggest we hold environmentalists accountable when their actions prevent removal of snags, which we know increases environmental damage, suppression costs and risk to fire fighters.
How is it that Mr. Chasm has access to the financial dealings of all the environmental groups. Since he's not hampered by privacy laws, perhaps he could locate President Trump's tax returns.
Don Wilson,
Mr. Chasm certainly does not have "access to the financial dealings of all the environmental groups." That is absurd.
And, as far as the tax returns of the disgraced, twice-impeached, two-time popular-vote Loser: well, they have been "found"--we have seen one exposé after another regarding how tfg squandered and lost the hundreds of millions his father transferred to him; and many years of tax returns that have not been made public are in the hands of prosecutors, attorneys general, and Congress. Suggesting that the tax returns need to be found is absurd.
The rest of your claims are of similar value. They are absurd, Ionesco.
And, oh, Don: the other Donald just lost one more battle to hide the truth:
The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, may obtain White House records related to the insurrection, foiling President Donald Trump’s attempts to stop their release.
Clarence Thomas was the only justice to dissent. The other eight, including the three nominated to the court by Trump, agreed that the former president’s attempt to invoke executive privilege was not applicable and that the hundreds of pages of documents maintained by the National Archives can be used in the committee’s investigation.
To make one more theater reference: tfg has No Exit.
