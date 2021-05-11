Mr. G and I have never written a letter to the Public Forum before. However, this is an important issue to us. We are writing to endorse Micki Hall for Roseburg School Board. We first met Micki over 20 years ago when she was our teenager's teacher for all of his years at Roseburg High. As fellow educators and parents, we saw firsthand her dedication, her skills, and her knowledge of how to successfully help students feel included, become independent, make good decisions, and be successful. In her time on the school board, we have witnessed her asking thought-provoking questions and always focused on what is best for the students in making her decisions. We will be privileged to have such a thoughtful, dedicated, experienced, and wise member on the school board. Please join us in voting for Micki Hall for the Roseburg School Board.
Joy Garrelts
Roseburg
