In the last decade, Francis Fukuyama has continually repeated his thesis from his 1989 work, “The End of History?” Responding to the collapse of Communism in Eastern Europe, Fukuyama suggested that Western liberal democracy would survive any alternatives. However, with countries such as China amassing wealth without democratization, his thesis does not withstand scrutiny. While a world that promotes and preserves liberal democracy would undoubtedly be a great development, Fukuyama’s thesis remains naïve. We must never default to historical determinism and take our rights and liberties for granted. We must ensure that our democracy will endure for generations.
Fukuyama’s greatest error lies with his assumption that liberal democracies such as the U.S. are united behind a central doctrine. In the past decade, we have witnessed the restriction of voting rights, attacks against our capitol to overturn a democratic election, and continued corporate control over our elections. Since his work was published, these problems have grown. They are not only limited to the U.S. European countries have dealt with nationalist movements during the last decade.
Poland and Hungary, two countries that overthrew their communist governments and became democracies, are curtailing rights and liberties. In Poland, the Law and Justice Party use the courts to suppress their opponents. In Hungary, Viktor Orban has restricted the opposition’s ability to critique the government, a key characteristic among democracies. In China, the economy continues to grow as the government detains Uyghurs throughout Xinjiang based on religion. Through the Made in China 2025 and Road and Belt Initiative, they have pursued prosperity without domestic demands to democratize. Democratic societies must never remain passive. We are not guaranteed a liberal democracy. To ensure subsequent generations have essential rights and liberties, we must continue to protect these principles. History will not end, but our democracy might.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
(1) comment
Before anyone freaks out over the term "liberal democracy," it's important to understand that right here in Douglas County, with our very conservative electorate and our conservative commissioners and sheriff, we are living smack dab in the middle of a liberal democracy.
That means we have a democratic form of government, with elected officials at the various levels of government. We have separation of powers into different branches of government -- the executive, judicial and legislative. We have an open society that's governed by the rule of law in everyday life. We have human rights, civil liberties, and political freedoms. We have a market economy and private property. We have a constitution and federal, state and local laws that describe our rights and responsibilities.
That's what a liberal democracy means.
