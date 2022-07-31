The prayer Jesus Christ made for every person in this world then and now.
Father God does give us freedom to how we live our lives in the world that Satan is the king of this world. He is in his last years of his kingdom and is doing his best to take everyone on Earth with him into hell with him. He has hated Christians from the beginning of time. God sent his son to die for our sins so that we can someday be with him for eternity where you will never grow old and will be loved in a way we have never known here on Earth. One while if you have dislike for anyone from another country, or of another color, you had better get over that as quickly as you can because we are all going to be there together with God, the Father, God's son Jesus and God's Holy Spirit.
God knows what is happening in all of the world now. He has the love for each and every one in this world, and wants more and more of you to come to him and live as Christ. We all sin everyday. For those of you who think you have done so many things in your life, if you right now except Jesus Christ as your Savior, the door to heaven will open to you. Now read the prayers Jesus made for all of us.
John 17:1-26. 1 Jesus prays for himself. Jesus prays for his disciples. Jesus prays for all believers.
Now here are the two choices we have: Heaven or hell.
Jesus is the king of Earth and Satan is running free on earth and has been for two or more centuries.
He knows his time is short and he is right now throwing his army with everything he and the army can do with every person he can take to hell with him. He hates all Christians and Jews.
God loves every man on earth. He wants to gather as many that will accept Jesus Christ as their savior. It seems to me that God put Donald Trump to be our president to let us feel how wonderful he has made our country, by putting the U.S. first. Now God has put Biden as president who has joined with other countries to take full control of our country and have this world become Satan's.
Now you have a good idea of what God is trying to tell us. Those of you that have, or have not been living a Christian life, you need today to ask God to accept you. No matter who you are or what you have done, He will be joyful to say 'yes.' Now you know what Satan wants to do for you. Now you have only two choices: heaven for eternity or hell for eternity.
