I was really reassured as I read Sheriff John Hanlin's statement and the interview published in The News Review.
It sets my mind at ease to know that I can ignore rules and laws that I consider unjustified. I like to drive really fast. Driving at 80 miles an hour makes me feel really free and excited. I have a car that can easily do 80 mph and that certainly gives me the right to do that. My liberty and pursuit of happiness are limited if I can't exercise that right.
Now I know that I can ignore those so-called reduced speed zones and drive at 80 mph in an area posted as 40 mph. I'm confident now that the sheriff and his deputies will look the other way because he understands my point of view.
I can now drive at whatever speed I like anywhere in Douglas County with no worries about being pulled over or dealing with annoying traffic tickets. What a relief!
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
