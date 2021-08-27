I am expecting a surge of indignant letters concerning Sheriff Hanlin's dereliction of duty, so I don't expect this to be printed.
Sheriff Hanlin, you and your ignorant followers claim that it violates their "rights" to be requested to wear a mask. What about my "rights" to breathe uncontaminated air?
My right to live in a covid-free atmosphere is much greater than your right to foul it. Your right to be mask free ends right at your nose and lips.
Your choice to not enforce the mask mandate is a clear political opinion on your part. In the rest of the world, a sheriff who choses not to protect the public would be guilty of derelict of duty and hopefully punished.
In short, your anti-science ignorance is blatant. I'd be ashamed to demonstrate such ignorance. Enforce the mandate you idiot!
By the way, I am a retired microbiologist who doesn't claim to be a Coronavirus expert, but I know enough about it to be scared, and smart enough to take precautions. Too bad you aren't, Mr. Hanlin.
Dale Greenley
Myrtle Creek
