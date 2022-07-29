The Supreme Court recently ruled that the Second Amendment protects a person's right to carry guns because it was recognized as "fundamental," "natural" when the amendment was ratified. Like the First, the Second Amendment does not grant liberty; it restrains government interference, as does much of the four-page Constitution, if you haven't read it. Apparently, many "bureaucrats" haven't as demonstrated by their desire to eliminate it along with your fundamental — natural — rights "Bill of Rights" thing. These should be your summer reading.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, oddly, included: "nothing prohibits the states from requiring gun registration." My concern is, If the Second Amendment protects the same category of fundamental — natural — rights as the First, then the government can no more require gun registration than it can registration of newspapers, religion or my Facebook account. I'm surprised I need a FAA pilots license, because I've seen how some of you drive cars!
In response to Kavanaugh's addition — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, (and probably soon Oregon's), has limited carry permits through a unique standard: “good moral character.” Who in government determines “good moral character?”
New York law also requires the submission for gun approval of an applicant's social media accounts. Imagine, a bureaucrat approving the moral character and an applicant's social media pages! It's laughable, but it violates the Fourth Amendment [searches], too.
Obviously, the New York Governor is assaulting the First Amendment, Second and Fourth simultaneously. Will she replace the Fourteenth Amendment word [freedom of] "religion" to "worship?" There's a legal difference between them, and that's why the Constitutional signers choose "religion" specifically!
Politicians took an oath to defend the Constitution. It's bizarre why they oppose liberties that those documents read "shall not be abridged." Thank God for the 21st Amendment — read it!
