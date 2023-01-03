Something mysterious and horrible happened 10 months ago to a homeless woman in Roseburg. Her name was Amy Fenton. She was probably in her 30s and could be found along the South Umpqua River from Templin Beach to Gaddis Park.
Someone(s) brutally murdered Amy. According to various other homeless along the river, she had been viciously beaten and stabbed to death, her body left behind naked.
The mystery occurs with different sources. Why didn’t the police make this incident public? Why didn’t The News-Review or any other news organization report on it? Why haven’t any homeless been more forthcoming with knowledge of what happened to her? The main mystery of course is what motivated the attack on Amy.
I bicycle a lot on the bike path from Stewart Park to Gaddis Park and on to what the homeless call The Point near Deer Creek. I’ve talked to people living in tents along the river and have found them to be remarkably like other people who are better off in Roseburg.
Amy was someone I would encounter occasionally and I would describe her as a rather plain woman usually dressed in baggy brown clothes and a jacket and with short brown hair. She wasn’t very tall and a little slow in manner but with a folksy style to her speech. She seemed a rather harmless and inoffensive person.
Another woman along the river said, “Amy didn’t deserve this to happen to her,’’ and that the police didn’t care. Along some of the bikeways and park benches, you can see spray-painted signs reading “RIP Amy” left by her friends.
I mourn for Amy. I would ask people to come forward with what they know, for the police and news outlets to report on it and for the general public to repudiate acts of violence like this. May you rest in peace, Amy.
Editor’s Note: The News-Review has contacted authorities regarding Amy Fenton’s death investigation, which was reportedly considered open.
J. Martin Verberkmoes
Roseburg
