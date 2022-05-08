Conservatives have stifled their opinions of Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft. Not quite sure what that has to do with GOP opinions? The scent of an upcoming victory for the Right to Life groups headlines a trend of changes conservatives want moving forward. Mitch McConnell has spent years in the Senate waiting to pounce on the Supreme Court picks like a cat on a mouse. His patient stocking from the tree limb paid large dividends for conservatives. His personel stacked the court with evangelical justices. Overturning Roe v. Wade highlights a litany of targets on court precedents conservatives want changed.
Will charging doctors, pharmacists, and medical staff with felonies or homicide be legalized? Will banning or outlawing the morning after pill be next on conservatives' hit list? Making distribution of morning after meds a banned substance? Criminalizing the manufacture of such medications or contraceptives illegal? Outlawing gender reassignment surgery and gay marriage? Will openly gay couples become criminals in the violation of human decency laws? These should be rhetorical questions, but they are legitimate.
Surely, next will be the biblical woke movement indoctrinating our youth. Overtly trying to enact biblical laws as constitutional. The shaming of women for premarital pregnancy. Increased wage discrepancy to discourage women from working. Restricting single parent access to pre-school and other childcare services trying to keep mothers at home. Making prayer a public mandate for schools, public buildings and government facilities. Legally banning books that conservative censors deem offensive. That is the short list.
Segregation legalized, college sports bans, gender recognition, racial harassment become the norm. The-cannot-make-me-wear-a-mask political right is now the I-know-best authoritarians of justice.
(2) comments
Roe vs Wade made abortion legal, based on the ruling that laws against abortion violated the constitutional right to privacy.
What most people don't know is that in the 1965 case Griswold vs. Connecticut the Supreme Court made birth control legal. The court said that laws against birth control violated the constitutional right to marital privacy.
Prior to 1965, 26 states made it illegal to encourage, prescribe or distribute birth control to unmarried people. Connecticut took it a step further and made it illegal to provide birth control to married couples.
In 1965, the Supreme Court struck down those laws, saying they violated the constitutional right to privacy.
So listen up. Judge Alito's draft opinion to strike down Row vs Wade says there is no constitutional right to privacy. That means there is no constitutional right to keep the government out of your bedroom.
Right now, today in 2022, GOP Senator Blackburn and GOP candidates for state and congressional offices are saying they want to allow states to ban contraception.
When you consider that 6 of the 9 Supreme Court Justices are Catholic and that the Catholic Church still forbids contraception except the rhythm method, the idea that state laws against birth control would be allowed by the court does not seem outlandish.
Catastrophizing!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.