Dan Robertson, thank you for referring to my letter to the editor in The News-Review (March 26). I recall you and Shannon to be very nice folks. Make no mistake, I do not hate this powerful and effective woman liar, Nancy Pelosi. We are called to pray for and God all mighty has promised to protect you and me from, these evil wicked slanders. Even Nancy is capable of repenting.
"But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the abominable, the murderers, the sexually immoral, the sorcerers, the idolaters, and all liars shall have their portion in the lake of which burns with fire and brimstone. This is the second death." — Revelations 21:8
She knows and you know she is a liar.
Dan, as a good attorney yourself, you are taught to lie if necessary to get your clients off. However, don't wait until it is too late to repent from past lies you might have committed and Jesus will forgive you and you will avoid this second death.
Jesus said himself, "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me." — John 14:6. Choose life Dan, not death.
Bud Long
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.