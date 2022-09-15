Letter: What has happened to our Republican Party? Sep 15, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What has happened to our Republican Party?What has happened to my/our Republican Party? When did we start worshipping the emperor who has no clothes?When did we forget the beliefs of the Republican Party taught to our ancestors by the first republican Abraham Lincoln?It was the first republican who freed the slaves and after destroying The South rebuilt it.It was the Republican Party that protected our republic and defended our rights.Who taught us that leadership of our country is vital and that a moral compass is absolutely necessary?Let us examine our own lives and why we are sheep behind the self-proclaimed leader of our party.Are you in the least bit embarrassed by the clown who can’t spell republican, but feels free to disgrace us? People, we are smarter than this. Please remember who we are. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Curtis ShoemakeRoseburg React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston boy severely injured in crash, airlifted to Portland hospital MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Smoked out: Poor air quality stops Nelson-Roseburg football game at halftime More than 100 people join civil lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products for Mill Fire losses Naked man arrested after entering Roseburg building, pleasuring self TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Democratic Party of Douglas County holds candidate meet and greet Former Construction Worker Using Past Tools to Build Best Sandwich Shop in Oregon Canyonville Farmers Market celebrates 10 years of serving the community First Student to Assume 30 Portland School Bus Routes Previously Awarded to Competitor Student Transportation of America This Week In Obituaries
