I believe the Roseburg airport should be moved to a location in Garden Valley. It presently serves very few people who could be as well served at a location in Garden Valley. The present location of the airport, which is prime commercial property, should be redeveloped along the lines of Eugene’s old EWEB location.
Philip Washburn
Roseburg
(1) comment
That makes too much sense.
It took the 1959 blast killing fourteen people before Pacific Powder Company stopped parking their trucks in downtown Roseburg. It will likely take a plane crash killing multiple people living near the airport for it to be moved to a more suitable location.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.