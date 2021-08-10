Tracy Reid, great take on the science deniers among us. My sympathy for all you have endured in your struggle for survival.

As I sit here writing, i am listening to music brought to me by — wait for it — science! Do I deny its existence, its beauty, just because it is being delivered to me via the internet? No, I embrace it, love it and am grateful to those who have created it.

The smart men who crafted our Constitution actually included among the powers granted to Congress the power to promote the progress of science and useful arts. Doubt this? Look it up. You will find it in Article I, Section 8. Wow, those guys really knew what they were doing. Science has produced one marvelous invention after another.

It cannot be overlooked, however, that some of the inventions (for example, those involving the use of fossil fuels) have contributed to the destruction of life on our planet. We must abandon our love affair with stuff we dig/pump out of the ground and turn to the clean energy sources that exist in abundance.

Keep singing, Barbra. I am listening.

Are you listening? Do you hear the crackling of the forest fires as they gorge themselves on what appears to be an unlimited supply of fuel? Can you feel their intense heat and smell the acrid air as it spreads across the land?

World population now exceeds seven billion. Some scientists believe that earth can continue to support a mere fraction of that number. What do you think? If science is right and disastrous climate changes occur, will there be enough arable land, enough clean water, sufficient areas above sea level for humanity to survive?

Food for thought.

Anna Burton

Roseburg