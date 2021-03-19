In regards to your article about the Black-N-Bleu and My Coffee, the people who turned them in. They have the right to run their business as they choose. So just don't go there. It was back in the late 1930s through part of the 1940s Europe was held hostage with people like those who turned them in, and they called them Brown Shirts. Question is that a world you want to live in?
CHARLES F Cooper
Oakland
