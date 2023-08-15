May elections are now fully behind us. The effects are already taking place now and the left has been pushed back. Many conservative positions, including some that make our kids safer, were won, but new elections are coming up in the next one and a half years.
How did 17 counties in Oregon duck the Marxist bullets leaving the liberal’s barrels? AF — America First! The movement that Donald Trump helped create — yes, a grassroots movement that swept the country while the bought far left media intentionally kept quiet.
The federal fight for the U.S.’s very soul is too big for most Oregonians to make any real difference in, except to make sure our elections become fair again. Getting rid of the easily corruptible mail-in-ballots or stopping out of Oregon campaign funds, either would work. No more million dollar influence bribes from California or the East Coast.
Getting ahead of myself. We need to clean our home first, before we go out to slay outside dragons. We are not done here in Douglas County yet. We have other elections and other people here in DC positions that need removing. Can’t do that until you or one of your neighbors step up and run. It frequently takes more than a year to run for a county or state position.
For those who are unaware those 17 counties are now AF, not GOP. Things are being done differently now and the May elections proved that. People need to stop sitting on the fence or quit complaining about how bad the Democrats have made things. Take a look at the AF Republican Party or better yet look at becoming a Precinct Committee Person (PCP). They have a real say in running this county — they direct the DC executive board.
(10) comments
Richard Vander Velden...everything you write sounds oh so swell. I'm thinkin' the last year you would have been somewhat happy was maybe 1925. Good luck finding your way in the darkness.
and now you know the rest of the story...
DJT will be going to trial. Who will testify against him? Will it be hand picked Democrats reading scripts? No. No, it will be Donny's own cabinet members, White House insiders, aides, his Chief of Staff, his Attorney General and reportedly, a member of his own family! Not a undercover Democrat in sight. What will they say? They will say, Donny lost, they will say that Donny chose to lie about it and they will say Donny continues to lie about it. There's nothing new in that. Why does Donny lie? Because he knows there are people who will believe him and, to save face, they will continue to believe him! Donny has "pulled the wool over your eyes" but YOU ARE CHOOSING to let him suffocate you!
Richard VV-there were over 60 lawsuits brought by the GOP across the country, claiming election fraud. There were 86 judges involved. Thirty-eight of the judges involved were Republican appointees. Eight of the judges were Trump appointees. All of these judges ruled against Trump. None of Trump's three appointees to the Supreme Court spoke out on his behalf.
At this point in time, it's inexcusable that you and the local GOP is still supporting his lies.
Richard Vander Velden, thank you for your letter. I’ve been asking to hear from members of the Republican AF executive board and you are listed.
What do you think of the Trump supporters who are calling for civil war, violence or taking Washington DC by force over Trump’s many indictments? What do you think of Terry and Michaela’s support for preparing for civil war? Are you preparing for civil war yourself?
https://www.vice.com/en/article/wxjjgb/trump-supporters-are-threatening-civil-war
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwrFEif7pyU
Wow, a genuine propaganda piece, advocating for cleaning house even! This reads like a national socialist workers party flyer from the American branch in the 1930’s.
Name some of the things that are being done differently in those 17 counties. Provide the details.
The position of Precinct Committee Person comes with some splendid perqs: A secret handshake; decoder ring; and a crisp, clean, well-ironed brown shirt.
AF is just American Fascism.
Four grand juries, comprised of ordinary citizens like you and me, in four separate jurisdictions (NY, FL, GA and DC) have handed up criminal indictments against your hero, DJT.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.