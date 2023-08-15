May elections are now fully behind us. The effects are already taking place now and the left has been pushed back. Many conservative positions, including some that make our kids safer, were won, but new elections are coming up in the next one and a half years.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

1
5
0
2
0

Recommended for you

(10) comments

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Richard Vander Velden...everything you write sounds oh so swell. I'm thinkin' the last year you would have been somewhat happy was maybe 1925. Good luck finding your way in the darkness.

Add Reply
C Boice
C Boice

and now you know the rest of the story...

Add Reply
duff6lawson3
duff6lawson3

DJT will be going to trial. Who will testify against him? Will it be hand picked Democrats reading scripts? No. No, it will be Donny's own cabinet members, White House insiders, aides, his Chief of Staff, his Attorney General and reportedly, a member of his own family! Not a undercover Democrat in sight. What will they say? They will say, Donny lost, they will say that Donny chose to lie about it and they will say Donny continues to lie about it. There's nothing new in that. Why does Donny lie? Because he knows there are people who will believe him and, to save face, they will continue to believe him! Donny has "pulled the wool over your eyes" but YOU ARE CHOOSING to let him suffocate you!

Add Reply
OregonTrail88
OregonTrail88

Richard VV-there were over 60 lawsuits brought by the GOP across the country, claiming election fraud. There were 86 judges involved. Thirty-eight of the judges involved were Republican appointees. Eight of the judges were Trump appointees. All of these judges ruled against Trump. None of Trump's three appointees to the Supreme Court spoke out on his behalf.

At this point in time, it's inexcusable that you and the local GOP is still supporting his lies.

Add Reply
worden
worden

Richard Vander Velden, thank you for your letter. I’ve been asking to hear from members of the Republican AF executive board and you are listed.

What do you think of the Trump supporters who are calling for civil war, violence or taking Washington DC by force over Trump’s many indictments? What do you think of Terry and Michaela’s support for preparing for civil war? Are you preparing for civil war yourself?

https://www.vice.com/en/article/wxjjgb/trump-supporters-are-threatening-civil-war

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwrFEif7pyU

Add Reply
lwo
lwo

Wow, a genuine propaganda piece, advocating for cleaning house even! This reads like a national socialist workers party flyer from the American branch in the 1930’s.

Add Reply
George Weston
George Weston

Name some of the things that are being done differently in those 17 counties. Provide the details.

Add Reply
Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

The position of Precinct Committee Person comes with some splendid perqs: A secret handshake; decoder ring; and a crisp, clean, well-ironed brown shirt.

Add Reply
D Steel
D Steel

AF is just American Fascism.

Add Reply
melrosereader
melrosereader

Four grand juries, comprised of ordinary citizens like you and me, in four separate jurisdictions (NY, FL, GA and DC) have handed up criminal indictments against your hero, DJT.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.