A recent column titled “Court affirms that beliefs are not license for bigotry” references the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to not hear the case of a Washington florist who declined to create custom flower arrangements for a customer’s same-sex wedding. The column says that unless a florist or baker refuses to serve “divorced people or fornicators” then their “claims of religious freedom ring hollow.” It also says that the florist’s beliefs are not a license for bigotry.
But this florist had served this customer for nearly ten years, knowing he identified as gay. She not only served him, but she also worked with him creatively for other special events in his life. It was when he asked her to design something special to celebrate his wedding that she told him weddings have a particular significance for her and that she could not in good conscience participate creatively. She even referred the customer to other nearby florists. Does she sound like someone “who treats the members of a group with hatred and intolerance (Merriam-Webster.com Dictionary definition of a bigot)?”
A baker alluded to in the column has also been sued multiple times for declining to design cakes for a same-sex ceremony and a transsexual coming-out party. This baker also does not design Halloween cakes as contrary to his beliefs. The issue is not who they serve, but what event they are being asked to create for and participate in. The real “fundamental” question is: Which are the bigots and haters, the people who decline to use their creative talent to participate in something that goes against their sincerely held beliefs, or the people and governments who use the full force of the legal system to harass and intimidate? These people insist on compelling our speech. That should concern us all.
Michael Whitehead
Roseburg
