Olympics of the 1950s-1980s USSR was giving female athletes hormone supplements to increase muscle mass and strength. The swim teams, dive teams, weight-lifting teams, ski teams, and track athletes looked more like men than women. The iron curtain allies Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, East German, and Polish teams were nearly undefeatable in competition. This continued until the Olympic committees decided that it needed to change the rules on hormone use. Created a list of banned substances to bring equality to the Olympic Games.
All professional sports in the United States have a list of banned substances that get athletes suspended, fined, or permanently banned from professional sports. These substances include hormone, epileptic medication, illegal narcotic, and marijuana. This was done to protect the integrity of sports and to discourage steroid use in amateur sports or high school athletes.
The news reports of individuals protesting the right to compete in their chosen gender against biological gender athletes in schools. That is putting girls at a disadvantage in amateur sports. A news report on four female athletes that lost to transgender competitors. A male weightlifter in New Zealand changed his gender to female and dominated the sport.
This is not fairness or equality to the kids that compete. The Olympic, professional and NCAA all have rules against substance use by athletes. While the equal rights of transgenders allow them to participate at the amateur level using the hormones or not physically changing their sex. Seems ironic that biological sex identifiers play fair, but not transgender kids because they have the right to compete in competitions as their chosen sex.
Robert Wayne Cooper
Roseburg
(2) comments
This is a complicated issue. And difficult to answer what is fair without asking , fair for whom?
A question: are transgender people hoping to compete as both boys and girls? I ask that because it seems that if transgender people are hoping to compete as boys and girls in equal measure, then there would be no ulterior motive such as athletic advantage, and the motive is gender identity only. But if transgender people are seeking to compete only as girls, then it seems the motive is likely athletic advantage as well as gender identity.
Here's an interesting article on a number of perspectives of this subject: https://sportsscientists.com/2019/03/on-transgender-athletes-and-performance-advantages/
