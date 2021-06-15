Homeless get to do whatever they want, live where they want, piss in bottles at the playground, set up personal belongings wherever they want, start fires along the river, under bridges, openly drink alcohol, and use drugs in the parks and bike path — because they're homeless, but businesses can't operate where they want, how they want or sell what they want without permits from the city. Welcome to having double standards shoved down our throats!
This is our government.
Ashley Hicks
Roseburg
