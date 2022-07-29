Evangelical Christian Extremism (ECT) is the United States' version of ISIS. The degree of Evangelical solicitation of the GOP is a threat to our countries religious freedoms. The conservative Supreme Court justices portraying themselves as interpreters of the original definition of the Bill of Rights is Christian superiority, not fundamental practice of law. Praying with an evangelical priest displays the court is putting religion before state.
Government establishment and/or support of a particular religion is unconstitutional. The First amendment allows individual freedom to choose a religion of individual belief. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s religiously backward conservative court portrays itself as the Supreme Court of religious interpretation in the Bill of Rights is Constitutional blasphemy. It cannot intertwine personal religious beliefs into judicial decisions.
Yet, it appears evangelical doctrine believes the thread Christian evangelical influence exists. U.S. Rep. Lauen Boebert saying that, “separation of church and state,” was only mentioned in a letter by Thomas Jefferson is correct. Jefferson wrote, ”a wall of separation of Church and State.” She is correct the First Amendment does not quote the phrasing separation of church and state that has become status quo. Jefferson’s letter referred to “establishment” and “religion,” to add clarity to the First Amendment’s vagueness. Jefferson’s intent was not to single out a particular sect. Boebert and other conservatives’ belief that Christian theology and Biblical law should guide in interpretation and establishment of law does not exist in the constitution. One has the freedom of religion and from religion. This also applies to Islam, Judaism, Atheism and Asian-based beliefs. Native Indigenous peoples’ beliefs also.
The Amendment’s vagueness was intentional to prevent government from establishing a national religion. The Bill of Rights phrased, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” was from founding fathers living in countries with state religions.
