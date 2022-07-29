Evangelical Christian Extremism (ECT) is the United States' version of ISIS. The degree of Evangelical solicitation of the GOP is a threat to our countries religious freedoms. The conservative Supreme Court justices portraying themselves as interpreters of the original definition of the Bill of Rights is Christian superiority, not fundamental practice of law. Praying with an evangelical priest displays the court is putting religion before state.

