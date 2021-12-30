What’s our future look like with ongoing pandemic?
What follows, was inspired by the letter from Lisa Lanza that appeared in the Tuesday edition of The News-Review.
Certainly, it is one of the more lucid commentaries on the subject of COVID-19 that I have read. While she and I come at this subject from different angles, we share many of the same concerns.
Speaking Monday of this week on “Elijah Streams,” an online platform for prophets, Robin D. Bullock prophesied to the effect, that when they (the purveyors of all things COVID) run out of variants, they have something even more malevolent in store for the unsuspecting citizens of planet earth. Something so terrifying, “that it will cause the unvaccinated, to run to get jabbed.”
What can possibly be in these vaccines, that makes it so imperative to “them” for all of us to get it? I fear that it is not necessarily a deep desire for the common good. Whatever it is, I’ve got it, thanks to my own lack of research and so I shall trust in the Lord to keep me from any ill effects.
Through all of the fog and dissembling of the past 20-odd months, I have come to firmly believe in the following: that COVID-19 did not come to us from nature and that the currently available vaccines did not come to us from heaven.
Many of you will say “what kind of a kook is this guy, writing in about some other kook who claims to hear from God?” Well, kook No. 1 is kooky enough to believe in God and his son, Jesus Christ. Kook No. 2 does a really good job of speaking for himself (and for God at times).
I am pretty conflicted about the News-Review's decision to publish this letter and Lisa Lanza's letter.
Both letters reflect disordered thinking that is, to put it politely, bonkers, bat – guano crazy, and outhouse rat insane, but both letters are illustrative of the dangerous anti-science, anti-evidence claptrap that is the enemy of reason and the health of the nation.
My hope is that this letter in particular is so extreme and demented that perhaps a few readers here will see the light.
Fiat lux, and all that.
Fluoride, schlmuoride. It's time to add olanzapine to the drinking water.
"Many of you will say “what kind of a kook is this guy, writing in about some other kook who claims to hear from God?”" -- HOLY !@#$! YOU ARE A PROPHET!
"Speaking Monday of this week on “Elijah Streams,” an online platform for prophets, Robin D. Bullock prophesied ..." = What is ailing America.
Jesus wept.
Mr. Armstrong, I looked up your hero, Robin D Bullock, to see what he had to say. I watched his video speech, "A Special Prophetic Word" given on 8/17/2021. Along with talking about the horrors of masks and vaccinations, he lamented the modern Church's lack of faith. Then he turned to praise Smith Wigglesworth, the British Pentecostalist. He said that Wigglesworth's faith and power from God were so strong that he sometimes dragged corpses out of their coffins and raised them from the dead. You and Robin Bullock, Sir, are not kooks. You are both dangerous lunatics. You need to stop jeopardizing the health and safety of our community with your nonsense.
