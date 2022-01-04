Reality is a thinking man's challenge. Bumper sticker on an electric vehicle parked at a Roseburg store the other day — "My car is powered by the sun!"

Yep! Right after it's processed through that coal fired, hydro, wind, solar, nuclear powered generating plant — all of which have their own specific eco-hazard issues - not to mention the rare earth minerals used in the batteries, which are mined in countries that have less then stellar reputations treating their "employees," or the fact that the residue from those batteries are classified as hazardous waste, bringing forth problematic disposal issues — again eco-non-friendly. Fortunately, those rare earth minerals are somewhat limited, eventually restricting the number who opt to be "powered by the sun."

They walk among us.

Doug Hoffman

Roseburg

mworden
mworden

I've seen bumper stickers that said My Car is Powered by Jesus and others that said My Car is Powered by the Son.

Sure that's not what you saw?

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

My car is powered by the sun as well. Millions of years ago the energy of the sun was transferred to organisms (mostly flora) on Earth, and it eventually became crude oil. We're burning it up at an ever-increasing rate, and it isn't going to last forever. Not to worry, though -- humans are smart enough to fix anything.

