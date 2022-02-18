Douglas County owes over $121 million to its employee pension fund according to the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS). That is $35 million more than Douglas County owed PERS four years ago when our current County Commissioners were elected. It appears Douglas County has been balancing its overall budget by simply not making payments necessary to insure solvency of its employee’s pension plan. The same under funding has occurred for Douglas County healthcare and insurance plan funds, which are separate but parallel to the employee pension fund. This should be of significant concern for all Douglas County tax payers, not just pensioners.
Douglas County’s pension plan is closer to insolvency than any other county in Oregon with a payroll contribution rate of 49%. To put it in perspective, a contribution rate over 30% is considered a “concern” by PERS. The average for all Oregon counties is 18%. Curry County is the next closest to Douglas County at 35%.
To further put it in perspective, the $121 million Douglas County owes PERS almost equals Douglas County’s entire 2021 budget.
Before Tom Kress was elected Commissioner in 2018, he claimed his accounting degree would help him as commissioner to balance Douglas County’s budget. However, it doesn’t take an accounting degree to know you can balance a budget by simply not paying your bills. And that is exactly what is happening. Douglas County has underfunded its pension plan to balance its budget. The next time all three commissioners commend themselves for balancing the county’s budget, you need to ask them why Douglas County is further behind in its pension payments than any other county in Oregon and what they are doing to ensure Douglas County taxpayers are not going to get stuck with the $121 million price tag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.