Just wondering if anybody had bothered to check the dates on the back page of the July 6 Graffiti Weekend insert in The News-Review. The title was "50 Years Ago". After using Google to check some of the items listed and recalling some items from memory — I was 18 and had a 1A draft classification — all of the items listed occurred in 1968, which would be 53 years ago, not 50. Just trying to keep the record straight and not change more of our history.
Thomas Matwiczak
Roseburg
