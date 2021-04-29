Recently on social media, Champagne Creek Ranch spokesperson Virgle Osborne announced that CCR has partnered with Douglas County Public Works to stage construction projects without charge, saving the county thousands of dollars in transportation costs.
In my opinion, the partnership would be more transparent and accurately described as stockpiling chip seal aggregate, for Project 11071 with Wildish Construction for furnishing and supplying chip seal aggregate. The contract is for $616,718 and requires stockpiling chip seal aggregate at eight sites, one of which is Champagnes' Lookingglass Landfill and transfer site. The Champagne stockpile is 2,410 tons and amounts to $82,156 of the total contract ($34.09 a ton).
The above raises the possibility that Champagne Creek will receive a benefit by having chip seal on-site and available to chip seal their Jan. 2021 parking lot construction that will save them a considerable sum. If this is the case, I question if this is a Champagne Creek pecuniary benefit because their principal and spokesperson Virgle Osborne is a member of the Douglas County Planning Commission. I assume the necessary permits have already been secured for the parking lot construction and chip seal stockpiling.
I find it ironic that the county again fails to enforce zoning law and rules and proceeds to partner with Champagne to stockpile aggregate that does not meet the conditions of the 205-acre land grant to Champagne for $0. Adjacent and nearby landowners are entitled to have a voice in the activity and use of the Lookingglass site. The county should let the planning process work and the planning department should require Champagne to apply for a conditional use permit for the use and activities they wish to conduct on this farm forest zoned property.
Dave Geddes
Roseburg
