Sutherlin High teachers were recently sent home due to a student's positive COVID test, while fellow students with whom he had greater contact remained in class. One instructor had acquired immunity from an earlier COVID case, but that didn't factor into the state's opinion.
The government has now imposed gender confusion in classrooms, restrooms and sports. And beyond-basic-biology sex education that persuades young minds of aggressive activist agendas. Critical Race Theory infiltrates classrooms, undermining national cohesion. The state abandons academic proficiencies (since they've proven elusive?).
Have Salem's social engineers given us the slightest reason to believe they'll ever relinquish power and affirm local decision-making? For now yet another line is being crossed — the terminated employment of friends, family and neighbors. Why? Because they assert a personal vaccine precaution. Freedom, remember?
Our government's attitude is evident: it warns that some go too far in insisting the people's voice remains during the pandemic. But it is reasonable, and urgent, to ask, "Where is the point where government has gone to far?"
Will vaccine papers or visible identification be required next? Will "privileges" be granted according to citizen score cards? Are quarantine facilities ahead for the non-compliant? Preposterous notions? Except they're appearing worldwide. For everyone's good, of course.
I have the nostalgic notion that superintendents, principals and school board members are first and foremost voices for their constituents, rather than government agents. And that schools should responsively reflect the priorities and goals of local taxpayers, not the woke aspirations of an agenda-driven political elite.
So again, I ask: At what point do we say enough? Remember America's history of calling out tyranny. And the exhortation that every generation must be vigilant for freedom. So if our government servants dare trespass their boundaries, do we dare say "No" in response?
Len Bodeen
Sutherlin
(3) comments
It is fascinating how the conservative Right usurps the phrase, “We the People” as if the rest of us were simply a herd of elk. We are also people, and a large number of us disagree with the stupidity of your constant cries of “Freedom!” in the midst of a pandemic that has killed 700,00 Americans. Moreover, no one is imposing “gender confusion” in our classrooms. There is simply an effort to illuminate and ameliorate the very real suffering of a small percentage of children that fall outside of the bell curve of sexual identity. You should be thankful this didn’t befall you. Also, no one is teaching Critical Race Theory in Roseburg, though a thoughtful rendering of the very real suffering of minorities in this country needs to be conveyed despite the complaints of ignorant and complacent individuals. Again, your “undermining national cohesion” is simply your fear of no longer being in charge of, “The Truth.” I must confess that I do agree with your distress over the lack of academic standards. Being ignorant and stupid never helped anyone.
First of all, I doubt anyone would call your group a herd of elk, to be more accurate you’re a herd of sheep. Yes, we’re living through a plandemic that was spawned by the CCP and their quizzing Dr. Fauci, yet I don’t see you condemning them for the nonsense promulgated by the state government designed to destroy our economy. Finally, like all libs, in education you are far more focused on pushing the plight of poor unfortunates and the negative aspects of the history of minorities (cleverly omitting the Irish and Jews) rather than concentrating on the 3 Rs. Public education in the U.S. has been co-opted by liberal social engineers and the results are manifest. Math proficiency in Oregon public schools is 40%, below the national average. It’s so bad that your lib legislators and “queen Kate” decided to suspend math proficiency as a requirement for graduation. Public education in OR is all but dead.
Interesting. Which is it Scomo, is covid a deadly bioweapon spawned by the Chinese Communist Party with the help and financing of Fauci intended to destroy America and the western world? Or is covid a hoax that no one dies from, and no one needs to get vaccinated against, or wear a mask for, just dreamed up by Libs to hurt Trump and the economy? You fools seem to want it both ways.
Moreover, can you read? I said I disdain the disappearance of academic standards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.