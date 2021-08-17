With substantial documented medical information that has resulted from the COVID vaccination "experiments," are doctors and medical personnel who continue to push the use of vaccines violating their "Hypocritical" Oath? Just asking.
(Obviously not — that's a word play for those of you from Rio Linda.)
Doug Hoffman
Roseburg
(2) comments
No. Just answering.
No, a thousand times, No!
That "just asking" trope allows malicious advocacy to spread lies under the cover of feigned ignorance. And yes: I mean you, Doug Hoffman.
Doctors pledge, in that Hippocratic Oath, to serve, and to do no harm. People like Scott Atlas and those like him violate that oath. They have helped to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans, and hundreds of thousands more around the world. And death marches on.
Thank you, Joe. Excellent response. When I read the letter I wanted to say many impolite things and possibly resort to ad hom attacks and deep snark. You saved me from myself.
