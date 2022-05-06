Earlier this week I ran into a gentleman who used to live in Roseburg.

One year ago, he and his wife moved to Utah, they both applied for and received Utah driver licenses. They registered to vote in Utah. They are legal Utah residents. However, they both were mailed Oregon ballots to the address they had one year ago in Douglas County.

How does the Oregon government explain this?

I'd like to know how many more of these “oversights/mistakes” are made by the State of Oregon each year.

This gentleman was honest and was not about to vote in Oregon, but how many received ballots to vote in Oregon when they are not residents, or they are dead?

Case in point, after my parents died, they kept receiving ballots in the mail.

Does anybody in the government check who receives ballots?

Luchy Bristol

Roseburg

(2) comments

garyd
garyd

People need to notify their previous election board when ever they move or a relative has died. How is the state to know you have moved or your relative has died?

mword
mword

What garyd said.

But I have more: The citizen can inform the clerk's office of their move out of the area or the state can begin tracking all of us all the time. Which would you prefer?

