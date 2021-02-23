What the H is Wrong?
Dismal, an unbelievable dismal display of responsibility and ethics is what Senator Ted Cruz revealed. What type of a representative accuses states of failing to meet its citizens basic needs of electricity during a catastrophic fire. When the poo hits the fan what does a great representative do?
Senator Cruz tells people of Texas to stay home. Senator Cruz barely finished the sentence before heading to the airport. Had his staff ask for a police escort to the airport. Sat in a chair in the boarding area looking at his phone. Boarded the plane to Mexico with his family for a five-day vacation. The whole time being recorded by people maybe or maybe not from Texas.
The news caught on and reported his unsavory behavior leaving his state during an emergency of epic proportions. 1.3 million of his state residents without power. Water plants shutting down. Residents homes being flooded by broken pipes. Constituents burning anything to stay warm. People dying from carbon monoxide poisoning. Others dying from exposure after several days without heat. Volunteers handing out bottled water. Filling buckets and being told to boil water. Unknown numbers of citizens asking how to boil water without power. Texas has had a miserable week.
Ted’s plan to assist in a winter disaster and COVID-19 pandemic is go south. Stay at the Ritz Cancun with his family. His wife went as far as to invite friends to come along to get out of the cold. When the wings fell off the plane Cruz in all his glory throws his kids under the bus.
Robert Wayne Cooper
Roseburg
