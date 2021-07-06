Will he ever just go away?
When leaving office, every president in the history of my great country retired peacefully to home and family. Donald Trump? He continues to rant and rave about the stolen election.
This man, born into wealth and privilege, who has never worked a day in his life, continues, like a spoiled 10-year-old rich boy, to feel that he has been cheated out of something.
In 2016, so many misinformed Americans voted this man into the presidency. A man whose whole life had been one of cheating. Cheating in business, cheating on his wives, cheating to dodge the draft, cheating to get whatever he wanted.
When he lost the 2020 election, it was the first time in his life that he had felt defeat. Every president before him, when losing the presidency, graciously conceded defeat. Every president before him graciously attended the inauguration of his predecessor.
What did Donald Trump do? He filed 62 lawsuits hoping to overturn the results of the election.
He hired his stupid cronies Rudy Guiliani, Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn to help with his conspiracy theories. 147 of his weak-willed, synchophantic Republican lawmakers voted to overturn the election. Before leaving office, with his approval, thousands of his supporters viciously attacked our nation's capital.
With Donald Trump as president of our great country, for the first time in history, we came so very close to our sacred democracy being overturned.
In my opinion, if any president in the history of my great country deserved to be jailed for treason, it was Donald Trump.
And one other thing, Mister Trump. As a combat veteran who proudly wore the uniform of his country, which you did not, I am not a sucker or a loser. You are.
Robert Myers
Roseburg
Have you actually listened to any of Trump's supporters talk about him? Their stupidity is simply beyond comprehension. Thank them. Outside of his upcoming criminal prosecution, Trump is totally irrelevant.
