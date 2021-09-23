It's almost the end of September 2021. Is anyone concerned why the most recent mortality and morbidity report published by the Oregon Health Authority is for 2019?
It's important to know how many Oregonians died and their cause of death. This is essential in a pandemic. One of the most basic principles of the scientific method is to have accurate data.
After almost 21 months the Oregon Health Authority doesn't know how many people died in 2020 and their cause of death? Certainly everyone didn't die from COVID-19. People still lose terminal battles from cancer, heart and lung disease and motor vehicle accidents, to list a few.
COVID-19 is a virus I chose to be vaccinated for. It's caused life threatening injuries and death.
Choice is important in any health care decision. Health care professionals always make sure their clients make informed choices. Decisions where the client knows the risks and benefits.
Gov. Kate Brown is not a health care professional. She's a politician. I don't trust any public care system that wants me to be afraid of fresh air. The Oregon Public Health Authority can't provide accurate data for how many people died in 2020, and the causes of those deaths. Hard to trust them too.
RW Stevenson
Roseburg
