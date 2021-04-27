Upon taking office in the US, elected officials must swear or affirm that they will "support and defend the Constitution." It's too bad we don't have more representatives honoring their vows; enforcing the laws of our land, and protecting the rights guaranteed to all American citizens. It seems, currently, that many representatives are beholden to special interest groups, to those who give them sizable monetary support. Some are given to ideology, or to the advancing of political power for themselves and their party, instead of what is best for all Americans. Anyone who opposes them is labeled a racist. I believe the real racists are those focusing on color to promote their agendas.
All citizens of our country, regardless of color, or their roots, are Americans and should be encouraged to be color blind. They should strive to follow Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream that we "will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."
The moral fabric of our society is in shreds. A good education is important, but it alone will not mend that “fabric” and produce character. Faith based instruction in our Judeo-Christian ethic is a very necessary thread in building character. Immorality, lawlessness, and anarchy are the consequences when that thread is removed. If we citizens want to enjoy the liberties and freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution, the mend requires both threads, education and morality. “In God we trust”
Paul A. Dewhirst Jr.
Roseburg
