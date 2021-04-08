Again and again as I watch the news and read the paper I see another person arrested for child molestation.
Do you think we are possibly not hard enough on these "human predators?" How about lobotomy's or castration? Actually, how about both?
Do those who judge have any idea what it does to a child who is a victim of one of these monsters? That child lives with it forever.
Do you know what it's like to be afraid of strangers or even family or friends whose act of indecency on that person has caused them to mistrust and live in fear for the rest of their lives?
It is a life changing tragedy that has so many after-the-fact incidents that occur for a victim. As hard as they try, they still see the section of people who want to help the predator and blame the victim. How is a 3-year-old child the cause of someone wanting satisfaction from them at fault?
Get a grip America, we have a massive problem here and it needs addressed in a manner that says "we are going to try and keep more children and those other victims safe." Get tough on these monsters! If they can't help themselves, we need to help them so they cannot hurt anyone else. Perhaps we could find an island somewhere where these people could prey on each other.
Kay Anderson
Glide
If you want to do something about it, you are probably going to have to start with our Douglas County's Sheriff's Office. In 2015, our Sheriff's son Beau Hamlin was convicted of statutory rape of a 15 year-old girl (below link) and served no prison time. He later went on to violate his parole at least ten times and be charged with other crimes at least four other times, again, all with zero prison time.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/crime/sheriffs-son-arrested-for-hit-and-run-duii/article_63cb8130-7279-55e1-80a5-1e958303ab95.html
On August 22, 2016, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged with violation of his parole.
On December 9, 2016, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged for the second time with violation of his parole.
On January 19, 2017, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged for the third time with violation of his parole.
On February 15, 2017, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged for the fourth time with violation of his parole.
On March 10, 2017, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged for the fifth time with violation of his parole.
On March 27, 2017, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged with a DUI, hit and run and violation of his parole for the sixth time.
On November 16, 2017, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged for the seventh time with violation of his parole.
On June 26, 2018, Beau Hamlin was charged with assault in the third degree on a police officer, assault in the fourth degree, two counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief in the third degree.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/crime/sheriffs-son-arrested-for-allegedly-assaulting-deputy/article_afafeaf0-ab18-5a73-91a2-ecaf9edc49f4.html
On September 9, 2018, Beau Hamlin was arrested and again charged with a DUI.
On September 17, 2018, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
On November 30, 2018, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged for the eighth time with violation of parole.
On February 1, 2019, Beau Hamlin was arrested and charged for the ninth time with parole violation, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.
On October 23, 2020, Beau Hamlin was again arrested and charged for the tenth time with parole violation.
https://oregon.arrests.org/search.php?fname=beau&lname=Hanlin&fpartial=True
