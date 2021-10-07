Douglas County is becoming the COVID-19 death capital of Oregon. After reporting seven deaths Wednesday, Douglas County now has the 4th highest per capita COVID deaths of all counties in Oregon. Compare that to three months ago when Douglas County was the 31st highest.
It was three months ago when our Douglas County Commissioners demanded and were granted COVID restriction control from the Governor on June 30. Our Commissioners were granted control because they claimed to know better than the Governor how to control COVID in Douglas County. That was 145 deaths ago on June 30.
Feeling the heat from the county’s COVID deaths, our Commissioners are grasping for some “way” they can change their “do nothing” narrative. So far the best they’ve come up with is becoming face mask deliverymen.
Eleven COVID deaths were reported on Sept. 15. That same day, our county commissioners issued a press release proclaiming commissioner Chris Boice’s “delivery prowess” for personally coordinating delivery of 250,000 donated face masks to outlet centers.
When seven more COVID deaths were reported on Oct. 6, our commissioners' response was to issue yet another press release, again patting commissioner Boice on the back for arranging delivery of another 50,000 donated masks.
To be clear, it’s not like the commissioners spent their own time and energy fundraising for the masks. The masks were donated by businesses. And the commissioners didn’t personally deliver the masks. They made a few phone calls to have the masks delivered. But that didn’t stop them from issuing two press releases in an attempt to change the narrative.
There have been 145 deaths since June 30 and the only new action our commissioners can point to is assisting delivery of masks that were donated by others. And they now have the press releases to prove it.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
Mike, I can hardly wait for Chris Boice to jump up and down calling you a liar. 3...2...1
And then all our replies to Chris will be automatically deleted.
Which is to be expected according to today's editorial in the delivered paper.
Well, we're up to a total 229 local dead now. I believe that the vaccines have proven themselves to be safe, and I can't understand how such a large percentage of the population refuses to get vaccinated. Chalk it up to just one more thing about human behavior I don't understand -- and it's a very large list.
That number is now 231 according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link) which reported 2 more deaths today in Douglas County. We are moving right on up the list of most deaths.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-10-07-2021.pdf
[thumbup] Excellent, Michael. Unfortunately, what you say is true. I get the Commissioners' report on COVID whenever they release it, and for a long time it's bad news. Even when there is a decrease in cases, it's still astonishing. For the low population here, a decrease from 150 to 50 cases a day--a day!--is from one level of terrible to another, and the deaths are so unnecessary. Hospital beds in the ICU are opening up, but that's because people are dying and freeing them up. I went to the Home Depot yesterday. Mask up! they say, but a third of the shoppers there were not wearing masks, and some of the employees just don't understand that you don't catch COVID through your chin. With no safety support from the sheriff, the police, and local government, the rugged individuals who refused to mask up and get vaccinated and then died did so with their boots on, and while I blame them for helping to spread the virus, I blame our local leaders more.
