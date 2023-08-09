Scott Carroll interviewed Suzanne Hurt, communications specialist for the city of Roseburg, to clarify the city's camping regulations. Did anyone reading this figure out where folks are allowed to camp? I fear the reason for this is that there is no place for these people to stay without fear of being moved, cited and/or losing what few belongings they have.

RobertoJ
RobertoJ

The county has been 'Talking the talk' about care for the homeless. Where is Walking the Walk? A new center that promotes a former commissioner, a building, and then lots of chat about what to do. As always, we tend to go after the do nots. It is not about hiding them in a camp. But they deserve safe areas where they can set up tent . The county now expects them to pick up their tent each morning. Do we realize how difficult this is for the homeless? What if you were an elderly homeless person with all you owned in a shopping cart, having to lug your things around through the day? Shame on this county that instead of opening a safe camp area, you have restricted the homeless from cluttering the streets. Do you feel ashamed of them? Are they not doing what they have available? The police have not raided the camps, citing the homeless, why then not take them in as prisoners of the county? At least then they can be off the streets. Jeri is correct. Too much talk and little love and action. We are all our brother's keepers. So why does it affect us so much to see someone down on their luck and no where to lay their head? Would Christ have taught us to ignore and cite them as vagrants and criminals? No. So why does the county spend some of the money on purchasing places where camps can exist, toilets, running waters, and services from ADAPT, People with Disabilities, and other social service agencies. Shame on you, county, for the disparity of spending so much money on beautification of the downtown and yet not help establish a safe house for the homeless. Take the county commissioners to task. Help provide meals. Help find available services to care for the homeless.

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

In order to glean millions and millions of dollars in taxpayers money you have to sustain a problem.

