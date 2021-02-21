Where has the flu gone?
Stop drinking the water!
Here we are in 2021 and for the past year, COVID-19 has dominated the media.
We no longer hear anything about the flu or cold season. If they call it COVID-19 they get extra funds from the government which comes from Joe Taxpayers' pocket.
My grandchildren were able to go back to school and within a week there were two presumed cases of COVID-19. Classes closed and children had to stay home. Families are affected and parents can’t go to work and all have to be tested. They should have tested the child and brought back the correct diagnoses and everything could have continued as normal. Let's be realistic and come out with the correct diagnoses the first time.
There are a few things that need to happen.
First, unless you are sick STOP BEING TESTED. All you are doing is driving the presumptive cases up and giving them a false number of actual COVID-19 cases. This will put all counties within the state under restriction back in the green and everyone back to work. A win-win for the state. Everyone is back working and the state starts receiving the taxes it needs to get back to doing business the taxpayers have elected them to do.
Next, go to your doctor and not these test sites to be tested. This will give you a more realistic answer. I am not saying that the test site is doing things wrong, but your health is not in their best interest. The medical professionals need to get back to work for you the patience and not the money. It doesn’t matter who is paying the bill they work for you and not the insurance company or government.
Benjamin Logan
Roseburg
