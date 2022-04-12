Now that we’re well into the pre-election campaign, I would like to ask the commissioners and candidates what, if anything, they plan or will do to help our 11 community libraries. They defunded them five years ago and have left each to fend for themselves since then.
All of them have opened and keep serving their communities — some doing better than others — but all able to offer minimal services and curtailed hours.
Some say that libraries are outdated (most of whom have not been in one lately), but they fail to see them as growing with the times and still serving as community centers where locals meet and children hang out and everyone can have access to computers, books, CDs and DVDs and programs and events for all.
Our local cities and dedicated volunteers are picking up the slack. Libraries are part of our essential social infrastructure and the county needs to acknowledge that and lend a substantial hand.
We’ve proven we can keep going on an individual basis, but sure could use some help to be sustainable.
All the libraries need funding to help pay staff salaries. A livable salary can’t be funded with book, bake and plant sales and raffles.
Now that safety net timber money is back some of that is supposed to be for libraries. By all means let us support our timber industry, but the books those trees make are equally important to the soul of our community.
So, commissioners, do you support our libraries? In case you forgot, the failed library bond issue still got 46% of the vote! Please show us how much you value them now.
