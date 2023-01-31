Where is law enforcement’s response to Nichols’ death?
Page A10 of Sunday’s The News-Review seems to tell us how we perceive the terrible violence on Trye Nichols’ tragic end at the hands of some public servants.
I searched for our local public officer’s comment condemning the use of force and abuse on a citizen, causing harm and death in the name of justice. What is wrong with a police force charged with defending and protecting citizens?
The public servants take an oath “On my honor; I will never betray my integrity, my character or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always maintain the highest ethical standards and uphold the values of my community and the agency I serve.”
We know that the good blue public servants are men and women, not superheroes or villains. We need to address our local response. Do Douglas County police, sheriff and public safety employees hold to these standards? Do we recognize the goodness in them? Or do they see the people as suspects and threats?
Police work is not for the faint of heart. I admire and respect them and how hard they work. I also know they are like me, except with a uniform and a gun, a badge and authority. Where is the statement from our local police and sheriff denouncing violence and abuse toward citizens? Where is the commitment to do everything to keep calls safe and not a call to call in the troops?
In most cases, citizens will comply. In extreme cases, officers must uphold the law. The abuse of the suspect or retaliation of confrontation should not end in death. I support our police and sheriff, but why have none found pen to respond to the terrible death of Tyre Nichols?
Editor’s Note: The Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the League of Oregon Cities issued a statement Sunday publicly condemning the brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols. The statement is published in The News-Review’s print edition on page A3 and online “State’s police, cities issue statement regarding Tyre Nichols’ death.”
