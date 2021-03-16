From the time our earliest ancestors gazed up at the stars, nearly every human, ever, believed that we were at the center of the universe. It was "common sense." We stood still. The sun, moon, and stars crossed the sky.
We fancied ourselves the center of the universe, until Copernicus and Galileo. Even then, we were not even close to the truth; the existence of nearly all the 100 billion stars in our small galaxy, the existence of perhaps 200 billion other galaxies, and how peripheral and inconsequential we were in the universe.
In an otherwise excellent editorial (March 14th), Ian Campbell writes, "In recent months, we have received far more letters that are progressive or left-leaning, which gives readers the impression that we are biased."
Let's turn a lens on the unstated, underlying assumption regarding where the political center lies (according to various polls):
--The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, just signed into law by President Biden, enjoys vast public support: 76% of all voters, 60% of Republicans, 89% of Democrats, supported the bill--with precisely zero support among Republicans in Congress, although prominent Republican governors and mayors begged for it. Naturally, Republicans are now claiming credit for it, as crowing cocks claim the sunrise.
--Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, 59% to 34%.
--Americans support keeping Roe v. Wade, 66/29.
--Americans support gay marriage 70/28.
--Democrats won the majority of votes in seven of the last eight presidential elections.
--Democrats in the "tied "Senate represent 41.5 million more Americans than do the Republicans.
-- and so on. The lens of political reality reveals the political stars are not aligned as "common sense" would make them seem.
What moves, and where is the center? Go ask Galileo. He had a lens, too.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-minimum-wage/majority-of-americans-support-15-minimum-wage-reuters-ipsos-poll-shows-idUSKBN2AP2B9
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/poll-majority-adults-don-t-support-overturning-roe-v-wade-n1241269
https://www.vox.com/2021/1/6/22215728/senate-anti-democratic-one-number-raphael-warnock-jon-ossoff-georgia-runoffs
(2) comments
Check your sources https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-chart
[thumbup] to Joseph Yetter. Important points that many people miss if they confine their information gathering to only those sources that keep them feeling comfortable. Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.