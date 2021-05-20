No one is surprised Dallas Heard got COVID-19 but he says he started feeling ill on April 23. He spoke at a Citizens Against Tyranny meeting that very night! How ironic is that?
He even expressed his lack of approval for masks and vaccinations to them. How many people did he infect that night and in the following days? He will never know...
Commenting on the mask requirement, he says "that's evil, the end." You know what is really evil? Not wearing a mask and not getting vaccinated and then getting your family and friends sick or even killed. "Love the Lord with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is Love your neighbor as yourself." (Matthew 22:34-40)
So while he has COVID-19 he says he is wearing a mask. Hey Dallas, people have asymptomatic COVID-19 all the time so that is the reason you always have to wear your mask until you are fully vaccinated. That is if you actually care if you are spreading COVID-19 or not.
If the anti-mask and anti-vaccine folks had taken the pandemic seriously from the beginning then we would have had our local businesses open much sooner. With only 50.3% of Douglas County vaccinated we have a LONG way to go until we are free of this horrible COVID-19 cloud. According to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, "...across the US 600 people die every day from COVID-19. None of them are vaccinated."
Dallas Heard is a danger to Douglas County and Oregon. He should resign.
Teresa Downey
Roseburg
