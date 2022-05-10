I am making comment on two items from the Public Forum in the May 8 edition of The News-Review
To the person, who wrote this bond is affordable, who is this affordable to? First, I support education and healthful and safe schools.
Roseburg is a small town that has never really recovered from the old economy of wood processing and the tax base in this small town is limited.
Where is the long range plan to repair and replace buildings and where is the long range budget to address the long range plan?
Most tax payers in this town are just getting by. Inflation is bad; the local economy is still suffering, most families require two incomes to pay the high mortgages and so on.
How are citizens to pay more when already up to their ears in debt and maybe no job?
Bad timing.
School administrators are supposed to run budgets just like the tax payers to keep the wolf away from the door. Too often bureaucrats just go to the money cow and milk it for more money with no justifications or a plan other than a dream list of things and the ability to spend. Fiscal responsibility is not in their vocabulary.
Better buildings and facilities do not make a place better to sell to outsiders. The three Rs still apply. Why attract more people and only raise the tax bill to all tax payers. High school graduation rate in Roseburg at 80% is not attractive to outsiders with kids.
No, the bond is full of things that are not needed nor useful to a town still trying to get up and get moving. No long range planning and budget, no bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.