I was saddened to read in the letter to the editor from Becky Rabern printed May 18 in The News-Review that she was offended by the recently published pet obituary. I can only believe that she has never bonded with an animal or enjoyed the unconditional love, loyalty and companionship that a pet can offer. Frankly, I rarely read obituaries, but I read every word of Shooter Norman Edera's tribute and found it sweet, charming and touching. And, even if that feeling isn't shared by everyone, I cannot see that anyone is harmed by allowing someone to express their love and grief, regardless of who they have lost. Love for another and respecting the memory of a life well lived is never offensive.
Lauren Campbell
Roseburg
