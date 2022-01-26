In the past week we have been presented with TV advertising extolling the horrors of "human/child" trafficking in Oregon. It is a horrific situation for certain and attention to the severity of the problem is called for. Unfortunately, we've seen nor heard anything from Oregon's congressional members about the nearly 2 million illegal immigrants that have swarmed across our southern national border since President Biden took office in January 2021.

There is no doubt that a huge percentage of these refugees have been smuggled across our border and where is the political outcry? Did our President, Vice President and Congressmen and women not swear an oath to protect our borders? Of course they did.

Furthermore, the human tragedy at the border we are not shown on the mainstream media is appalling. Why the silence from Oregon's Congressmen? Do they not see the hypocrisy of their collective nonaction?

It's never too late to do the right thing!

Ronald Massey

Roseburg

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Momos
Momos

Where's the outrage over refugees crossing the border? It's on Fox News, outrage is what they sell to people like you.

Report Add Reply
NJ
NJ

Yet it doesn't cause you any umbrage that what you're watching isn't being reported at all? Could it be the "TV Advertising" you say you're witnessing is false? I'm sure you're allowed to offer proof, perhaps where the TV Advertising is occurring, what channel, or even what social media/website where you're reading it's happening - so why haven't you provided more information on this alarming issue? Is it because you'd rather just take another "Trumped Up" opportunity to perpetuate political division where none should exist? Do tell.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.