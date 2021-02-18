There is no point in having an "eligibility date" for seniors to receive the vaccine since there isn't any vaccine! Clearly, Douglas County isn't getting its allocation and has administered the lowest percentage of vaccines in the State. Meanwhile, in Lane County last week 5,500 people over 80 were vaccinated; one-third of their 15,000 seniors. The Health Dept is not holding mass vaccinations for seniors in Douglas County due to risk of COVID. Seniors are the very people who need immediate vaccinations and help navigating the maze as to where and how to sign up, as there is no Health Dept. sign-up. But we are left "high and dry". We registered through our pharmacy since our doctor doesn't administer vaccinations, and will be waiting until at least the last half of March at the earliest to receive ours. As of today, it is reported that COVID cases are down 33% in Oregon. But there were 114 deaths reported in the week ending 2/14. The previous week's deaths were 66. In one week 48 more people died of which approximately 90% were seniors who died needlessly because of inability to get their shots! Where is the urgency? Wonder where the vaccines are going? Almost 14,000 to convicts in Oregon, the homeless, school board members and metro areas. The mayor of Eugene in a TV interview, which I saw, divulged that in a phone conversation with Gov. Brown she asked about vaccinating the homeless and Brown said following the convicts receiving theirs, she would address this group. So unless you are over 65 and either are a convict, homeless or a school board member, don't count on getting inoculated anytime soon!
Elyse Williams
Oakland
(1) comment
Elyse, I feel that perhaps Governor Brown doesn't know about the need for the vaccine here in Douglas County because none of our leaders are actually asking for an adequate supply. Perhaps the Big Thinkers wrapped herd immunity around their collective wheel and decided no masks, no vaccines and dead people are the collateral we accept for our political convictions. Stay safe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.